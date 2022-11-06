Tens of thousands of cyclists ride on skyscraper-lined superhighway in Dubai

For a few brief hours, the skyscraper-lined superhighway that cuts through the centre of Dubai emptied of the cars always clogging it to give way to tens of thousands of cyclists.

The annual Dubai Ride on Sunday saw bikes race down Sheikh Zayed Road, a 10-lane asphalt jungle that gives drivers a view of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and other sites such as the Museum of the Future.