World is ‘doomed’ without historic climate deal, UN chief warns ahead of Cop27

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has said the world is “doomed” unless a “historic pact” is signed between rich and poor countries, speaking on the eve of Cop27.

The gathering of world leaders, business figures and environmentalists is being hosted at Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, following last year’s summit in Glasgow.

Speaking to The Guardian, Mr Guterres said the result of present policies and dynamics between the developed and developing world, if unchanged, would be “absolutely catastrophic”.

“There is no way we can avoid a catastrophic situation, if the two [the developed and developing world] are not able to establish a historic pact,” he said.

People pass a booth at the convention center hosting the COP27 UN Climate Summit, Saturday, Picture: AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Wealthy nations have long promised to find 100 billion dollars a year in climate finance for poor nations, with the target originally meant to have been hit in 2020.

It was first promised in 2009, but has never been accomplished. A report last year suggested it would not come to fruition until 2023.

Mr Guterres also defended his use of dramatic language, saying the world is approaching “tipping points” that will “make [climate breakdown] irreversible”.

“And as we are approaching those tipping points, we need to increase the urgency, we need to increase the ambition, and we need to rebuild trust, mainly trust between north and south,” he said.

Because at the present level, we will be doomed. Present policies will be absolutely catastrophic.

“And the truth is that we will not be able to change this situation if a pact is not put in place between developed countries and the emerging economies.”

Speaking ahead of the international summit, US envoy John Kerry has said the greatest responsibility lay with those countries which have been the biggest users of fossil fuels.

“Obviously those countries with greater means across the board – and that includes some developing countries that have greater means – need to also step up and help in this transition,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“We don’t view it – and we’re not going to view it – as compensation. We are going to view it as our efforts to try to help countries to adapt, to be able to become more resilient and obviously address the challenges that they face as a result of the losses and damages.

“You have to work out the methodology by which you are going to assign a process that works for everybody.”

US envoy John Kerry has said the greatest responsibility lay with those countries which have been the biggest users of fossil fuels. Picture: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Mr Kerry said that while it should be possible to reach agreement at the gathering at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, the war in Ukraine had complicated the issue.

“There are people within the fossil fuel industry who are using the crisis in Ukraine, frankly, as leverage to be able to say ‘We need to be pumping a lot more. We’re moving much too fast’. It’s just not true, it’s not an accurate narrative.”

Mr Kerry said, however, that countries were realising they needed to reduce their dependence on oil and gas as a source of energy.

“Many countries in Europe – most of them in fact – have applied the lesson of this war, which is don’t allow a petro-dictator to hold you hostage to energy, don’t let them weaponise it against you,” he said.

WHAT IS...

Climate Justice Climate justice is an approach that argues there are certain ethical considerations to how we approach tackling climate change.

Initially, the term referred to the injustice that those countries who did least to cause climate change were facing its worst impacts.

The concept was broadened to include gender: the burden of dealing with climate change falls disproportionately on women.

Climate change is an intersectional issue, as climate impacts and climate action have gender, racial, and social class aspects.

A climate justice approach to climate change also involves moving our focus from emissions to a more rights-based approach, including the rights of people to a habitable environment.

