Hundreds of elephants and zebras die during drought in Kenya

Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan wildlife reserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades, according to a report.

The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months, the report states.