Hundreds of elephants and zebras die during drought in Kenya

Hundreds of elephants and zebras die during drought in Kenya
An elephant killed by Kenya Wildlife Service rangers after it killed a woman as it was looking for water (Brian Inganga/AP)
Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 16:12
Evelyne Musambi, Associated Press

Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan wildlife reserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades, according to a report.

The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months, the report states.

Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain in the past two years, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock.

The worst-affected areas include some of Kenya’s most visited, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu ecosystems, according to the report’s authors.

Mohamed Mohamud, a ranger from the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy, with the carcass of a giraffe that died of hunger in Kenya (Brian Inganga/AP)

They called for an urgent aerial census of wildlife in Amboseli to get a broader view of the drought’s impact on wild animals there.

Other experts have recommended the immediate provision of water and salt licks in impacted regions.

Elephants, for example, drink 240 litres (63.40 gallons) of water per day, according to Jim Justus Nyamu, executive director of the Elephant Neighbours Centre.

For Grevy’s zebras, experts urge enhancing provisions of hay.

More in this section

Joshua Tilt court case Police staff member shared dead body image with WhatsApp group and his partner
Europe Economy European Central Bank leader doubles down on rate increases
China Germany China’s Xi calls for Ukraine peace talks as Germany’s Scholz visits Beijing
droughtPlace: International
From left, Ahmed El-Tayeb, grand imam of al-Azhar, Pope Francis and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa attend the closing session of the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and west for Human Coexistence, at the Al-Fida square at the Sakhir Royal Palace, Bahrain (Hussein Malla/AP)

Pope condemns ‘childlike’ whims of those who start wars

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s