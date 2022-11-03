Greece: Children among dead in migrant boat sinking

Greece: Children among dead in migrant boat sinking
Some of the nine men who survived a shipwreck and were found on an uninhabited islet are covered with a thermal blankets as they sit aboard a Greek coastguard vessel in the Aegean Sea (Greek coastguard/AP)
Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 09:59
Associated Press reporters

At least five children are among the 22 people confirmed dead in the sinking of a boat carrying migrants, Greece’s coastguard said.

A search and rescue operation continued on Thursday morning for a further 34 people still reported missing.

Only 12 people, all men, have been found alive since the boat sank in the treacherous waters between the islands of Evia and Andros, east of the Greek capital, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The initial nine survivors were found on rocks on an uninhabited islet and told authorities they had been on a sailboat – carrying about 68 people – which set sail from Izmir on the Turkish coast.

22 Bodies recovered from the sea

They said the boat capsized and went down in rough seas.

An initial rescue operation was conducted in gale-force winds in the Kafireas Strait between the two islands, an area notorious for rough seas.

A total of 22 bodies have been retrieved from the sea, including five children — three boys and two girls — and six women, the coastguard said on Thursday.

The sinking was the latest in a series of recent deadly shipwrecks of boats carrying migrants through Greek seas.

A separate search and rescue operation was being conducted in the eastern Aegean off the island of Samos, which lies near the Turkish coast, for seven people still missing after a dinghy reportedly carrying 12 people capsized on Monday.

Four people, who the coastguard said were all Palestinians, were rescued on Monday and a body was recovered on Tuesday.

Thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East attempt to enter the European Union through Greece each year.

Most make the short but often perilous crossing from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands in often unseaworthy inflatable dinghies. Others opt to attempt to circumvent Greece in overcrowded sailboats and yachts heading straight to Italy.

At least 27 people drowned in two separate shipwrecks last month. In one, 18 people died when a boat which had set sail from Turkey sank off the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos. In the other, a yacht carrying about 100 people sank in a gale, killing at least nine and leaving six others missing.

More in this section

Biden warns election deniers pose threat, blames Trump Biden warns election deniers pose threat, blames Trump
Manchester Arena attack anniversary Emergency response to Manchester Arena bombing to be examined in new report
South Korea Koreas Tensions South Korea says North Korea has test-fired a further missile
migrantsPlace: International
An ancient Christian monastery uncovered on Siniyah Island in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates (Nasser Muhsen Bin Tooq/Department of Archaeology and Tourism of Umm al-Quwain/AP)

Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in the United Arab Emirates

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s