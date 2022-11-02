UN Security Council rejects Russian call for biological weapons probe

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya (Craig Ruttle/AP/PA)
Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 22:07
Edith M Lederer, Associated Press

The UN Security Council has overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.

Russia got support only from China in the vote, with the US, Britain and France opposing the Russian resolution and the 10 other council nations abstaining.

The 2-3-10 vote reflected the council’s continuing opposition and scepticism about Russia’s actions since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia had circulated a 310-page document to council members last week alleging that this biological activity is taking place in Ukraine with support from the US Defence Department.

The document included an official complaint to the Security Council, allowed under Article VI of the 1972 biological weapons convention, and a draft resolution that would authorise the Security Council to set up a commission comprising the 15 council members to investigate Russia’s claims.

Russia’s initial allegation of secret American biological warfare labs in Ukraine, made soon after its invasion of its smaller neighbour, has been disputed by independent scientists, Ukrainian leaders and officials at the White House and Pentagon.

Ukraine does have a network of biological labs that have funding and research support from the US. They are owned and operated by Ukraine and are part of an initiative called the Biological Threat Reduction Programme that aims to reduce the likelihood of deadly outbreaks, whether natural or manmade.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the US of conducting work in Ukraine with deadly pathogens — including cholera, plague, anthrax and influenza — that could not be justified under the guise of public health. He said documents and evidence recovered by Russian authorities suggested a military application.

