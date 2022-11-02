Billions in federal money to help lower home heating costs in US

Billions in federal money to help lower home heating costs in US
(Robert F Bukaty/AP)
Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 13:32
Richard Halifax

The Biden administration will make 4.5 billion dollars available through a low-income home energy assistance programme to help reduce heating costs heading into what is expected to be a brutal winter.

The money, which comes partly from President Joe Biden’s economic rescue plan, will go to heating and utility bill costs, and can be used to help families make home energy repairs, the White House said.

The announcement comes just days before the November 8 mid-term election.

Democrats are trying to contrast their efforts to help middle and low-income people through Mr Biden’s major infrastructure deal and other legislative measures with Republican suggestions they would use the debt limit as leverage for cuts to Social Security and Medicare benefits and other federal programmes.

Across the country, families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies tighten.

The Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter.

Some worry that heating assistance programmes will not be able to make up the difference for struggling families.

The situation is even bleaker in Europe, with Russia’s continued curtailment of natural gas pushing prices upwards and causing painful shortages.

The Energy Department will allocate nine billion dollars for states and tribes for a rebate programme aimed at supporting energy upgrades to 1.6 million households over the next 10 years, the White House said.

Homes will be better protected against the weather and some 500,000 new heat pumps will be installed.

More in this section

Edenbridge Celebrity Guy Liz Truss with a lettuce on her shoulder unveiled as bonfire effigy
Denmark Elections Danish leader quits in bid to form new cabinet despite win
Earns CVS Health CVS Health agrees to multibillion-dollar settlement of opioid lawsuits
CostofLivingPlace: International
Benjamin Netanyahu (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Netanyahu appears to edge towards Israel election victory

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.212 s