Investigators raid Seoul police over deadly Halloween crowd surge

South Korea’s National Police Agency has raided local police departments in the capital Seoul as it investigates whether official ineptitude contributed to a deadly crowd surge that killed 156 people.

The raids came a day after the national agency acknowledged that Seoul police failed to act for hours despite receiving at least 11 emergency calls from pedestrians warning about a swelling crowd of Halloween revellers getting out of control ahead of the crush on Saturday in a narrow alley near the Hamilton Hotel in the Itaewon district.