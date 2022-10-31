Police: Man who broke into Nancy Pelosi's house wanted to hold her hostage

DePape is charged federally with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member
Police: Man who broke into Nancy Pelosi's house wanted to hold her hostage
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi (Kevin Wolf/AP)
Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 20:03
Lisa Mascaro and Stefanie Dazio, Associated Press

The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the House Speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps”, authorities said on Monday.

David DePape, 42, confronted a sleeping Paul Pelosi in the couple’s San Francisco bedroom early on Friday morning, according to a federal affidavit filed in court on Monday.

Federal prosecutors have filed two charges against DePape, days after police say he broke into the Pelosis’ home and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer.

He was left seriously injured in the attack, underwent surgery for a skull fracture, and suffered other injuries to his arms and hands.

DePape is charged federally with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member.

He also faces one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties.

The announcement of the federal charges comes as San Francisco’s district attorney is set to announce state criminal charges as well against DePape.

He was arrested on Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary and is expected to be arraigned on state charges on Tuesday.

More in this section

Joey Barton court case Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton cleared of assaulting his wife after judge rules on fair trial
Migrant Channel crossing incidents British home secretary describes migrant ‘invasion’ during stormy House of Commons appearance
Lucy Letby court case Accused nurse told to leave alone parents of dying newborn baby, court told
PelosiPlace: International
<p>People pose for photos outside the Disney resort in Shanghai in June. On Monday, visitors to the resort were trapped inside for the second time in 12 months after authorities and operators announced a sudden lockdown as part of China’s strict pandemic response. File picture: AP</p>

Visitors trapped in Shanghai’s Disney resort after lockdown announced

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.207 s