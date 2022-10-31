Man, 66, suspected of firebombing Dover immigration centre lived 120 miles away

The man’s name has not been released
Man, 66, suspected of firebombing Dover immigration centre lived 120 miles away
Emergency services near the migrant processing centre in Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 17:57
Katie Boyden and Ted Hennessey, PA

The man suspected of carrying out a firebomb attack on an immigration centre in Dover lived nearly 120 miles away.

Incendiary devices were thrown at the Border Force migrant centre in the Kent port town on Sunday. 

Kent Police said the suspect, who was later found dead at a nearby petrol station, was 66 years old and from the High Wycombe area in Buckinghamshire.

The man’s name has not been released.

The force, along with Thames Valley Police, is searching a property in High Wycombe in connection with the incident.

High Wycombe is about 118 miles from Dover.

The scene of the incident in Dover, Kent (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Officers were called at 11.22am to The Viaduct road by the Western Jet Foil site, where two to three incendiary devices had caused a fire.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit attended and made sure there were no further threats. Another device was found and confirmed safe within the suspect’s vehicle, police said.

Two people inside the migrant centre reported minor injuries and the site remained open, although 700 people were moved to Manston asylum processing centre in Kent for safety reasons.

A Reuters photographer said a man threw petrol bombs with fireworks attached before killing himself.

The attacker was described as a white man wearing a striped top, who drove up to the centre in a white Seat four-wheel drive vehicle, the agency reported.

By the afternoon the scene had been cordoned off and forensic teams were working in the area.

