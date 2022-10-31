Somalia car bombs death toll climbs to 120 with some still missing

Somalia car bombs death toll climbs to 120 with some still missing
(Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)
Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 14:38
Omar Faruk, Associated Press

The death toll from twin car bombings in Somalia’s capital has reached 120 – and could rise further because some people are still missing, the country’s health minister said.

Ali Haji said more than 320 others were wounded in Saturday’s midday explosions at a busy junction in Mogadishu, and over 150 of them are still being treated at hospitals.

It was Somalia’s deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot killed more than 500 people five years ago.

It is not clear how vehicles loaded with explosives again made it through a city full of checkpoints and constantly on alert for attacks.

The al Qaeda affiliate al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the bombings and said it targeted the education ministry, which it accused of turning youth away from Islam.

Somalia’s government under the recently elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has been engaged in a new offensive against al-Shabab, including efforts to shut down its financial network.

The government has said the fight will continue.

More in this section

Missing Teens Indiana Indiana police arrest man over 2017 killings of two teenage girls
Prime Minister's Questions No 10 confirms Sunak could U-turn on Cop27 snub
Workers walk out of China iPhone factory amid Covid lockdowns Workers walk out of China iPhone factory amid Covid lockdowns
explosionsPlace: International
<p>The orange and pink clouds that make up what remains after the explosive death of a massive star (ESO/VPHAS+ team. Acknowledgement: Cambridge Astronomical Survey Unit/PA)</p>

Telescope captures the ghost of a giant star

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.24 s