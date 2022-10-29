Swiss claim record for world’s longest passenger train

Swiss claim record for world’s longest passenger train
(Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)
Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 15:14
Associated Press Reporter

A Swiss railway company has claimed the record for the world’s longest passenger train, with a trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps.

The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.2-mile long train, composed of 100 coaches, along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen.

The route was handed Unesco World Heritage recognition in 2008 and leads through 22 tunnels, some of which spiral through mountains, and across 48 bridges, including the curved Landwasser Viaduct.

A train of the Rhaetian Railway on its way to set a world record (Yanik Buerkli/Keystone via AP)

The entire journey took over an hour. Rail enthusiasts lined the valley to watch the train’s 25 sections wind their way about 15 miles through the Alps.

Rhaetian Railway director Renato Fasciati said the record attempt was intended to highlight some of Switzerland’s engineering achievements and to celebrate 175 years of Swiss railways.

(Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

