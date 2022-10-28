Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against footballer Neymar

Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against footballer Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar (Tim Goode/PA)
Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 15:13
Joseph Wilson, Associated Press

Spain’s state prosecutor has dropped its charges against Neymar, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the footballer in court.

The case stems from Neymar’s transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona.

The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs.

However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its accusation that the parties involved committed fraud and corruption.

DIS claims that it was paid far less than the 40% it says it was due as part owners of Neymar’s player rights.

The state prosecutor announced the decision to drop the case after hearing testimony from former Barcelona executives Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu on Friday.

State prosecutor Luis García told the court he did not see any evidence that a crime was committed.

All the defendants deny any wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, Neymar, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, told the court that he had “followed my heart and chose Barca”.

DIS lawyers are seeking five-year jail terms for 30-year-old Neymar, his father, Mr Rosell and Mr Bartomeu.

DIS is also seeking compensation of 34 million euros (£29 million) and a fine of 195 million euros (£163 million) that would be paid by the accused to the Spanish state.

The trial is expected to conclude on Monday.

More in this section

US dig finds Revolutionary War prison camp where British soldiers were kept US dig finds Revolutionary War prison camp where British soldiers were kept
Bird could be heading for record books after Alaska-Australia flight Bird could be heading for record books after Alaska-Australia flight
Antarctica New Zealand New Zealand’s leader Jacinda Ardern makes rare trip to Antarctica
NeymarPlace: International
<p>Nancy and Paul Pelosi (AP)</p>

US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘assaulted during house break-in’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s