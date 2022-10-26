UN: Almost one million drought-hit Somalis in al-Shabab areas

The United Nations has said close to one million drought-affected people in Somalia are in areas under the control or influence of the al-Shabab extremist group, and it appealed to the fighters to allow humanitarian access as famine threatens the country.

The UN secretary-general’s special representative in Somalia, James Swan, told journalists on Wednesday that the 900,000 people in those areas represent a “relatively small” share of the more than seven million in need as the Horn of Africa country faces its worst drought in several decades.