Rishi Sunak vows to fix ‘mistakes’ of Liz Truss in first speech as British prime minister

The freshly-appointed Conservative leader warned there are “difficult decisions to come” as he made his first speech from Downing Street after meeting the King Charles III.
Rishi Sunak vows to fix ‘mistakes’ of Liz Truss in first speech as British prime minister

Rishi Sunak makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, after meeting King Charles III and accepting his invitation to become British prime minister and form a new government. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 12:11
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

New British prime minister Rishi Sunak warned the nation is facing a “profound economic crisis” as he pledged to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership.

The freshly-appointed Conservative leader warned there are “difficult decisions to come” as he made his first speech from Downing Street after meeting King Charles III.

Mr Sunak, 42, is the UK’s first Hindu PM, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years.

He was appointed British prime minister by King Charles after he accepted the resignation of Ms Truss after just 49 days in office, making her the shortest-serving leader in history.

In his speech from Downing Street, Mr Sunak said it was “only right to explain why I’m standing here as your new prime minister”, saying: “Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis.” He said it is the lingering aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and Vladimir Putin’s destabilising war in Ukraine.

Mr Sunak said Ms Truss was “not wrong” to want to drive up growth, describing it as a “noble aim”.

He added:

But some mistakes were made. Not born of ill-will or bad intentions – quite the opposite in fact. But mistakes nonetheless.

“I’ve been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister in part to fix them – and that work begins immediately.” He vowed to place “economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government’s agenda”, after the financial chaos triggered by Ms Truss.

“This will mean difficult decisions to come,” he said, but he promised to repeat the “compassion” he showed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More

Liz Truss stresses need to be ‘bold’ in farewell speech as British prime minister

More in this section

Bangladesh Storm At least 16 dead after tropical storm hits Bangladesh
Rishi Sunak becomes new PM Rishi Sunak becomes British prime minister after meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace
Uganda School Fire 11 people killed in fire at school for the blind in Uganda
Tory#British governmentPlace: UK
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medallist Brittney Griner (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russian court hears appeal by US basketball player over nine-year sentence

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.213 s