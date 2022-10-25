At least 13 die in Bangladesh after tropical storm hits

A tropical storm that lashed Bangladesh has left at least 13 people dead across the delta nation, officials and news reports said.

Tropical Storm Sitrang brewed in the Bay of Bengal before turning north toward Bangladesh’s vast coast, prompting authorities to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people to cyclone shelters on Monday.

Heavy rains battered the country throughout the day, flooding many areas in the coastal regions across southern and south-western Bangladesh.

Fishermen on the Bay of Bengal coast secure their boats (AP Photo)

The storm weakened on Tuesday afternoon, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 40 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 53 mph.

The weather office in the capital, Dhaka, which had recorded gusts up to 55 mph on Monday evening, said the danger had passed by Tuesday.

Raihan Mehbub, a government official in Cumilla district, said a couple and their four-year-old daughter died after a tree fell on their home late on Monday night. They were asleep and died at the scene, the official said.

At least 10 others died in separate incidents across the country, Dhaka-based Somoy TV reported. Most died from falling trees, though others died from collapsing structures or drowning, local media reported.

On Monday, the government halted operations by all river vessels across the country, closed three airports and asked fishing boats to return from the deep sea and remain anchored in the Bay of Bengal.

Bangladesh is a delta nation of more than 160 million people and is prone to natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.