Biden: Sunak’s rise to become next British prime minister is ‘groundbreaking milestone’

Mr Biden said at an event in Washington on Monday evening “it matters” that for the first time a person of colour, who is also the child of Indian immigrants, could rise to the highest political office in the country.
Biden: Sunak’s rise to become next British prime minister is ‘groundbreaking milestone’

It is a ‘groundbreaking milestone’ that Rishi Sunak will become the UK’s next prime minister, US President Joe Biden has said as he marked Diwali (Toby Melville/PA)

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 07:15
Benjamin Cooper, PA

It is a “groundbreaking milestone” that Rishi Sunak will become the UK’s next prime minister, US President Joe Biden has said as he marked Diwali.

Mr Biden said at an event in Washington on Monday evening “it matters” that for the first time a person of colour, who is also the child of Indian immigrants, could rise to the highest political office in the country.

“And whether it’s the United Kingdom, where just today, we’ve got news that Rishi Sunak is now the prime minister. As my brother would say, ‘go figure’,” Mr Biden said.

“And the Conservative Party, expected to become the prime minister, I think, tomorrow when he goes to see the King.

“Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone. And it matters, it matters.”

Diwali is a five-day “Festival of Lights” and a celebration by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains of the triumph of good over evil.

Mr Sunak’s grandparents were from Punjab state before the Indian subcontinent was divided into two countries, India and Pakistan, in 1947 after British colonial rule ended. His family settled in the UK in the 1960s and he was born in Southampton in 1980.

His rise to power has prompted a sense of pride among Indians, with that country’s leader Narendra Modi earlier offering him “special” Diwali wishes as the “living bridge” of UK Indians.

Prime minister Modi tweeted: “As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”

Mr Sunak won the Tory leadership contest without a vote being cast after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out, and will replace Liz Truss in No 10 on Tuesday.

Indian media were impressed by his victory, with New Delhi Television announcing “Indian son rises over the empire” and India Today news channel taking a jibe at the UK’s economic and political turbulence, using the Hindi term for someone of Indian background: “Battered Britain gets ‘desi’ big boss.”

Read More

Sunak to be new British prime minister as Mordaunt drops out of race

More in this section

Philippines Plane Accident Philippines airport partially reopens despite stuck plane
Conservative leadership bid Rishi Sunak to be appointed PM before building cabinet
Inaugural Probe-Trial Trump ally denies foreign influence charge
ToryBiden#British governmentPlace: UK
Palestinians gather at the site where Israeli forces destroyed an explosive lab (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Five Palestinians killed in raid by Israeli troops on West Bank stronghold

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.233 s