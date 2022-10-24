Tornado-type winds cause destruction in northern France

Tornado-type winds cause destruction in northern France
A rescue worker walks next to a house where the roof was destroyed by a tornado in Bihucourt (Michel Spingler/AP)
Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 10:35
Associated Press reporters

Tornado-like storms that tore through northern France sheared off part of a church roof, felled trees and power lines and left scores of people without a safe place to live, authorities said.

One person suffered light injuries in the storms on Sunday and some 150 people were evacuated, according to the administration for the Pas-de-Calais region.

Images shared online showed dark clouds suddenly spinning over fields as objects flew through the air.

Homes were left badly damaged (Michel Spingler/AP)

The winds ripped away sections of the roof of the village church in Bihucourt and damaged its bell tower. Roof beams littered roads, along with trees and power lines.

The firefighter service in the Pas-de-Calais region described “tornado-type” winds that hit Bihucourt, Ervillers and Hendecourt-les-Cagnicourt.

Bihucourt mayor Benoit-Vincent Caille said on public broadcaster France-Info that the storm “ravaged the near-totality of the village. Some homes were razed, collapsed, there were roofs ripped off. The church is partially destroyed.”

A downed tree lies on top of a car (Michel Spingler/AP)

Some 40 miles to the south, fierce winds damaged about 60 homes and other buildings in the French towns of Conty and O-de-Selle, and villagers were evacuated, local authorities said.

Strong winds also buffeted Belgium and the Netherlands but no major damage was reported.

More in this section

Conservative leadership bid Sunak could be declared next British prime minister within hours after Johnson abandons bid
Philippines Plane Accident Korean Air plane badly damaged after overshooting runway in Philippines
Brazil Elections Bolsanaro ally throws grenades at police days ahead of presidential election
StormsPlace: International
People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

Indians celebrate Diwali with record-breaking display of lamps

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.215 s