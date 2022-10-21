Pakistan’s election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan

The latest decision comes months after the parliament ousted the former cricketer through a no-confidence vote
Pakistan’s election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan (AP)
Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 10:38
AP Reporters

Pakistan’s elections commission has disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of concealing assets, a move likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the country.

Mr Khan’s spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters that the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the much-awaited verdict in the capital, Islamabad.

Mr Chaudhry condemned the move.

According to legal experts, Mr Khan will lose his seat in the National Assembly under the verdict of the Election Commission.

The latest decision comes months after the parliament ousted the former cricketer through a no-confidence vote.

More in this section

Belgium Europe Energy EU takes stock of Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons
Liz Truss becomes PM ‘Waves of revulsion’ in Scotland if Boris Johnson returns, says SNP
Myanmar Conflict Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher
PoliticsPlace: International
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni in Rome (AP)

Italian far-right leader says she is ready to govern

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.217 s