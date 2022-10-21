Italian far-right leader says she is ready to govern

Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni in Rome (AP)
Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 10:24
Frances d'Emilio, AP

Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has said she and her allies have asked the nation’s President to give her the mandate to assemble a new government.

Ms Meloni and her allies met briefly with President Sergio Mattarella on Friday.

Some observers had expected that she would then announce that he had given her the mandate to try to form a government.

Instead, she she said only that the coalition had proposed her as the next premier.

Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni, and party member Francesco Lollobrigida, left, arrive at the Quirinale Presidential Palace for a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (AP)

An official indicated Mr Mattarella’s decision might be announced later.

If Ms Meloni succeeds in forming a government, Italy would have its first far-right-led administration since the end of the Second World War.

Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party has neo-fascist roots. She would also be the first woman to become Italian premier.

Her main coalition allies, former premier Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini, are longtime admirers of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Ms Meloni staunchly backs Ukraine in its defence against the Russian invasion.

PoliticsPlace: International
<p>European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: AP</p>

EU takes stock of Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons

READ NOW

Latest

