US woman accused of assault for releasing swarm of bees at officers

US woman accused of assault for releasing swarm of bees at officers
Rorie S Woods, 55, was arrested (Robert Rizzuto/Hampden County Sheriff’s Department via AP)
Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 21:00
Richard Cranidge

A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice.

Rorie Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty in Springfield District Court and was released without bail.

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies went to a home in Longmeadow on the morning of October 12 and were met by protesters, according to the official department report.

Rorie Woods, 55, is facing assault charges (Hampden County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

Woods, who lives in Hadley, soon arrived in an SUV towing a trailer carrying bee hives, the report said. She started “shaking” the hives, broke the cover off one, causing hundreds of bees to swarm out and initially sting one deputy.

Woods, who put on a beekeeper’s suit to protect herself, was eventually handcuffed but not before several more sheriff’s department employees were stung, including three who are allergic to bees, the report said.

When Woods was told that several officers were allergic to bees, she said “Oh, you’re allergic? Good,” according to the report.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said Woods could have faced more serious charges if anything worse had happened to those stung.

“We had one staff member go the hospital, and, luckily, he was all right,” Mr Cocchi said.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War EU awards top human rights prize to people of Ukraine
Tory turmoil British home secretary resigns as Truss vows to fight on
Neanderthal women ‘left home to be with their partners while men stayed put’ Neanderthal women ‘left home to be with their partners while men stayed put’
BeesPlace: International
<p>Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)</p>

'Tofu-eating wokerati': Most provocative comments by Suella Braverman

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

  • 11
  • 13
  • 19
  • 31
  • 41
  • 46
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.208 s