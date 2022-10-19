Bail granted for rape attempt accused footballer Mason Greenwood

He appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody
A sketch of Mason Greenwood appearing in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 10:33
Eleanor Barlow, PA

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will be released from custody after a bail application was granted.

The 21-year-old forward faces charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

A bail application was held in private at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday.

Following the hearing, a spokesman for the court said bail had been granted, with conditions not to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and to reside at an address on Bow Green Road in Bowdon.

Greenwood did not appear for the short hearing.

He is due to appear at court again on November 21

All three charges relate to the same woman.

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since but was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October this year, where he is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.

The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, the forward – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

GreenwoodPlace: UKPlace: North West
