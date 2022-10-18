Russian court rejects Alexei Navalny’s second prison sentence appeal

Russian court rejects Alexei Navalny’s second prison sentence appeal
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen as he appears via video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom of the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 18:55
Associated Press reporters

A court in Russia has rejected imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s second appeal of a nine-year sentence.

The 46-year-old dissident is serving the sentence, handed to him in March on charges of fraud and contempt of court, in a high-security prison.

Mr Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, was arrested in January 2021 after returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Russian authorities deny the charge.

Mr Navalny is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for a parole violation the west has called politically motivated.

In March, he was sentenced to nine years in a separate case on charges of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge during a previous trial.

Mr Navalny has rejected the allegations as politically motivated.

His first appeal was rejected in May.

Mr Navalny’s arrest last year triggered the biggest protests seen in Russia in recent years.

In response, Mr Putin’s government unleashed a sweeping crackdown on his organisation, associates and supporters.

Several criminal cases have been launched against Mr Navalny individually, leading his associates to suggest the Kremlin intends to keep him behind bars indefinitely.

More in this section

Joe Biden Biden vows to codify abortion rights if Democrats keep control of Congress
North Korea fires artillery shells near border with South Korea North Korea fires artillery shells near border with South Korea
Russian cosmonaut runs over colleague less than three weeks after space return Russian cosmonaut runs over colleague less than three weeks after space return
NavalnyPlace: International
Melissa Towne, 37, who is charged with capital murder (Harris County Sheriff’s Office/AP )

Mother accused of cutting five-year-old’s throat ‘thought the girl was evil’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 19
  • 24
  • 30
  • 36
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s