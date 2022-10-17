Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publish book of wartime speeches

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publish book of wartime speeches
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)
Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 16:06
A collection of wartime speeches by Volodymyr Zelensky, featuring an introduction written by the Ukrainian president, will be published on December 6.

The book will be called A Message From Ukraine and include a preface by Arkady Ostrovskym, the Economist’s editor for Russia and Eastern Europe, Crown, a Penguin Random House division, announced on Monday.

Mr Zelensky said in a statement released by Crown: “Supporting Ukraine is not a trend, a meme or a viral challenge.

If you want to understand who we are, where we are from, what we want and where we are going, you need to learn more about who we are

“It is not a force to rapidly spread across the planet and then just as rapidly disappear.

“If you want to understand who we are, where we are from, what we want and where we are going, you need to learn more about who we are.

“This book will help you do just that.”

The proceeds will go to United24, the initiative Mr Zelensky launched to co-ordinate charitable donations to Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky said he has chosen 16 speeches he hopes will help readers “understand Ukrainians: our aspirations, our principles, and our values”.

The former actor and comedian was elected in 2019.

He found himself suddenly transformed into a wartime leader after Russia’s invasion in February, with his impassioned and defiant stance bringing comparisons to Sir Winston Churchill among others.

RussiaZelenskyPlace: International
Latest

