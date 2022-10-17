EU approves Ukraine training mission and weapon funds

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (AP)
Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 13:24
AP Reporters

The European Union has approved a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops and a plan to provide around 500 million euro (£434 million) in extra funds to help buy weapons for the war-torn country.

The mission, which will have a headquarters in Brussels and be under the command of French naval officer Vice Admiral Herve Blejean, will initially run for two years with a budget of almost 107 million euro (£92.9 million).

EU headquarters said in a statement that the mission’s aim is to allow the Ukrainian armed forces to “effectively conduct military operations”, so that Ukraine can “defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, effectively exercise its sovereignty and protect civilians”.

The statement added that the EU will provide “individual, collective and specialised training”.

Countries that are not part of the bloc will be allowed to take part in the training effort. The aim initially is to train about 15,000 Ukrainian troops, chiefly in Poland and Germany.

Sweden’s defence minister Peter Hultqvist, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Finland’s defence minister Antti Kaikkonen during a meeting in Brussels earlier this month (AP)

It is hoped that the mission will be up and running by mid-November.

Several EU and Nato nations are already training Ukraine’s armed forces on a bilateral basis.

Asked what added value the Brussels-headquartered mission would bring, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he is “strongly convinced that putting together the capacities of the European armies we can offer a much better product”.

Nato started training military instructors in Ukraine after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

The military alliance believes that training the trainers is the most effective way of helping Ukraine’s armed forces as it does not require troops needed for battle to leave the country.

The EU also approved a sixth tranche of money, worth 500 million euro from the European Peace Facility – a fund being used to reimburse member countries that provide weapons, ammunition and non-lethal military support to Ukraine.

Around 10 million euro (£8.6 million) from that sum will be used to provide equipment and supplies, such personal protection gear, first-aid kits and fuel.

It brings to just over three billion euro (£2.6 billion) the total EU sum in security support being made available for Ukraine. Individual countries are also spending more on top of that.

The decisions will come almost eight months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

People stranded due to floods following several days of downpours In Kogi Nigeria (AP)

Nigeria races to assist flood victims as death toll tops 600

