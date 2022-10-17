Satellite photos show damage at Iranian prison amid protests

A fire that burned through part of Iran’s notorious Evin Prison damaged one of the largest buildings at the complex, according to analysis of satellite photos.

Authorities have raised the death toll over the incident, saying at least eight prisoners were killed.

What happened on Saturday night at the prison, which houses both inmates convicted on criminal charges and political prisoners held by the country’s competing intelligence arms, remains unclear.

The scene of clashes in a ward of Evin Prison (Mizan News Agency via AP)

However, online videos purport to show chaotic scenes with a prison siren wailing as flames rise from the complex, the apparent crackle of gunfire and people screaming: “Death to the dictator!”

The fire erupted as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman after being detained by the country’s morality police entered a fifth week.

Tensions in Iran have escalated to a point unseen since the mass demonstrations that accompanied the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests.

A fire at one of Tehran’s most heavily guarded facilities potentially raises the stakes for those continuing to rally against the government and the mandatory headscarf, or hijab, for women after the death of Mahsa Amini.

Satellite photos taken on Sunday by Planet Labs PBC and analysed by The Associated Press show the roof burning away from a large building that’s part of the northern section of Evin Prison.

A charred building in the aftermath of the fire (IRNA via AP)

The Iran Prison Atlas, a project by the California-based rights group United for Iran, which collects data on Iranian prisons and prisoners, had previously identified the structure’s wards as housing prisoners convicted on fraud and theft cases – not those held on political charges.

However, the Iran Prison Atlas has warned that wards have changed over the years.

The reformist newspaper Etemad quoted Mostafa Nili, a lawyer for some political prisoners at Evin, as identifying one of the affected areas as Ward 8.

He described those imprisoned there as political prisoners serving sentences handed down by the courts and others convicted on financial charges.

Mr Nili also said political prisoners in Ward 4 of the prison inhaled tear gas during the incident.

A workshop of Evin Prison following a fire in Tehran (Mizan News Agency via AP)

The semi-official Tasnim news agency also said Evin’s Wards 6 and 7 sustained damage as well. Iranian state television rushed a camera crew to the site early Sunday morning, filming a reporter walking through one ward with prisoners asleep in bunks as firefighters doused the embers of the blaze. The TV described the fire as having taken place at a sewing workshop.

Iran’s judiciary has raised the death toll from the blaze to eight.

Authorities have blamed “rioters” for setting the blaze, though they haven’t described what measures they took against the prisoners on site.

Video of the fire purports to show people on the roof of the building, tossing liquid on the flames at first. Apparent gunfire echoes through other videos, including what appears to be some sort of ordinance being lobbed into the prison complex, followed by the sound of an explosion.

As the fire grew larger, one video includes voices shouting: “Death to the dictator!”

That cry against Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has become common at night in Tehran amid the protests, even though it carries the risk of a death sentence in a closed-door Revolutionary Court.

The protests erupted after public outrage over the death of 22-year-old Ms Amini in police custody.

She was arrested by Iran’s morality police in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Iran’s government insists Ms Amini was not mistreated in police custody, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained.

Evin Prison, which holds detainees facing security-related charges and includes dual citizens, has been charged by rights groups with abusing inmates.

The facility has long been known for holding political prisoners as well as those with ties to the West who have been used by Iran as bargaining chips in international negotiations.