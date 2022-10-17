Swedish parliament elects conservative prime minister

Swedish parliament elects conservative prime minister
Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party (TT via AP)
Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 11:21
AP Reporters

The Swedish parliament has elected Ulf Kristersson – the conservative Moderate Party leader – as prime minister at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once radical far-right party.

Mr Kristersson, 59, was elected by 176-173 votes, and his new government is expected to be presented on Tuesday.

His three-party coalition does not have a majority, but in Sweden, prime ministers can govern as long as there is no parliamentary majority against them.

After a month of talks with the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, Mr Kristersson presented an agreement that gave them an unprecedented position of influence in Swedish politics.

They took more than 20% of the vote at the September 11 election.

