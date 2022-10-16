Protesters march in Paris to demonstrate against effects of rising inflation

Protesters march in Paris to demonstrate against effects of rising inflation
French leftwing politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, centre, leads the protest march in Paris (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 14:47
Associated Press reporters

Protesters demanding wage increases, greater taxation of windfall profits and other steps to lessen the bite of rising inflation are marching on Sunday in Paris, heeding the call of left-wing parties and trade unionists hoping to crank up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

The demonstration dovetails with wage strikes at fuel refineries and depots that have sparked chronic gasoline shortages, thumping motorists and putting Mr Macron’s centrist government on the defensive.

Thousands of demonstrators are expected for what organisers termed a “march against the high cost of living and climate inaction”, seeking massive investment against the climate crisis.

Organisers are also demanding the freezing of prices for energy, essential goods and rents and pushing against proposed pension reforms.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Sept 28,2022 Cancer vaccine could be available by 2030, say scientists behind Covid jab
Russia Ukraine Rockets strike mayor’s office in separatist Donetsk
Iran Protests Flames extinguished after nine injured in Iran prison blaze
ProtestPlace: International
A blaze at a notorious jail housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital killed four inmates, the country’s judiciary said on Sunday (IRNA/AP)

Four inmates killed in blaze at Tehran prison

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 19
  • 24
  • 30
  • 36
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s