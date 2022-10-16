China party meets to grant Xi Jinping five more years in office

China party meets to grant Xi Jinping five more years in office
(AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 03:53
Associated Press reporters

China on Sunday opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term.

The move breaks with recent precedent and would establish him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong.

Mr Xi is expected to issue a lengthy address at the opening session, but little change is foreseen in China’s strict one-party rule, intolerance of criticism and hard-line approach toward Covid-19 including quarantines and travel bans.

As with most Chinese political events, little information has been released beforehand and the congress’ outcome will only be announced after days of closed-door sessions.

How much has been decided in advance and how much is still to be hashed out in face-to-face meetings remains unknown.

More than 2,000 of the party’s 96 million members are attending the weeklong meeting at the hulking Great Hall of the People in the centre of Beijing.

More in this section

Iran Fire and gunshots reported at Evin Prison in Iranian capital amid protests
Russian military firing range shooting leaves 11 troops dead Russian military firing range shooting leaves 11 troops dead
Russia Ukraine War Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions
CongressPlace: International
Elon Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine (Patrick Pleul/Pool/AP)

Elon Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 19
  • 24
  • 30
  • 36
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s