Scholz pushes for EU reforms including end of need for unanimity on decisions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech during a congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin (Michael Sohn/AP)
Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 14:15
Associated Press

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for reforms of the European Union to make it fit for the admission of new countries as well as more military autonomy for the 27-country bloc.

Speaking at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin, Mr Scholz advocated for gradually abolishing the principle of unanimity for decisions in foreign policy, but also in other areas such as tax.

“I know that we still have a lot of convincing to do there,” the chancellor said. “But I also say clearly: if a geopolitical Europe is our aspiration, then majority decisions are a gain and not a loss of sovereignty.”

Olaf Scholz pushed the case for majority decisions on EU policy (Carsten Koall/AP)

Currently, many EU decisions can only be made if all countries vote unanimously.

Mr Scholz also supports more military autonomy of the EU. He called for co-ordinated procurement of weapons and equipment, the establishment of an EU rapid reaction force by 2025, and a EU headquarters for European armed forces.

“In Europe, we need better interplay between our defence efforts,” he said.

“In the future, Europe will need a co-ordinated increase in capabilities… we must confidently and jointly advance European defence.”

The capsule splashes down in the Atlantic (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

Four astronauts return to Earth after six months on space station

READ NOW

