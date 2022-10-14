Five dead, including police officer, in North Carolina shooting

Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 05:36
Hannah Schoenbaum and Stefanie Dazio, Associated Press

Five people, including a police officer, have been killed in a shooting in a residential area in North Carolina, a local mayor announced.

Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5pm local time, and that Raleigh Police Department told her around 8pm that the suspect had been “contained” at a residence in the area.

Police said the shooter opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested.

An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, who police only described as a white, juvenile male. He was arrested around 9.37pm, authorities said. His identity and age were not released.

Two people, including another police officer, were taken to hospitals. The officer was later released, but the other survivor remained in critical condition.

“Tonight, terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told reporters.

Authorities did not offer any details on a motive, but Ms Baldwin joined Mr Cooper in decrying the violence.

“We must stop this mindless violence in America, we must address gun violence,” the mayor said. “We have much to do, and tonight we have much to mourn.”

