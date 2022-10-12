Man with ‘fixation’ on accessing royal grounds admits Buckingham Palace trespass

A man with a “fixation” on accessing royal grounds has admitted trespassing at Buckingham Palace.

Daniel George Robert Brydges, 33, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, admitted trying to gain entry to the Palace on December 18 and 22 last year, and a further charge of criminal damage on December 18.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth was at Windsor Castle on both occasions.

Brydges wore glasses and a black suit with no tie when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, and attempted to hide his face behind a folder as he left the court.

Daniel Brydges admitted trying to gain entry to Buckingham Palace on two occasions last December (Victoria Jones/PA)

Prosecuting, Sudara Weerasena said Brydges scaled two fences in Buckingham Palace grounds just after 5pm on December 18.

She said: “He climbed over The Royal Mews fence on Buckingham Palace Road.

“He then scaled a second fence and, while doing so, he caused criminal damage to the barbed wire on the fence.”

Ms Weerasena said security officers spotted Brydges on CCTV, and police officers tracked him down and arrested him.

During a police interview about the incident, Brydges told officers he was homeless and looking for somewhere to sleep, she said.

Brydges was bailed on December 19 on the condition that he did not attempt to enter any royal residences.

However, Ms Weerasena said, on December 22 at 1.06pm, Brydges again scaled The Royal Mews fence, and “stooped behind a Land Rover” before being challenged by a security officer.

“At this point he climbs back over the fence and tries to run away,” she said.

Ms Weerasena said Brydges was chased by the security officer, and later “claimed he had gone in there to collect a bottle of water which he had dropped”.

“The second offence was committed while he was on bail,” she said.

“He was given clear conditions not to enter that area.”

Ms Weerasena said Brydges had also attempted to gain entry to Queen Elizabeth’s home on two previous occasions, in 2021, and that each time he travelled to London from Portsmouth for this purpose.

Judge Annabel Pilling said Brydges had a “fixation” on gaining entry to Palace grounds, and described his offences as “serious”.

“This is a particularly rare offence but it’s a particularly serious one,” she told Brydges.

“They are made more serious because you committed the second offence while you were on bail.

“You meant to breach security on the second occasion and there’s evidence that there’s a pattern here.

“All the sentencing options will be open to the court.”

Defending, Rajesh Bhamm said Brydges had been suffering a “psychotic episode” at the time of the offences, and advised the judge that the maximum possible jail term would be 51 weeks.

Brydges, of Laburnum Grove, Portsmouth, was bailed until his sentencing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 9.