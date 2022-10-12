Putin says Russia could resume gas supplies to Europe

Russian President said Vladimir Putin Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/PA)
Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 12:23
Associated Press reporters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea.

Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Mr Putin again charged that the US was likely to be behind the explosions that ripped through both links of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service.

The US has previously rejected similar allegations by Mr Putin.

