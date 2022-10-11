Japanese carmaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia

Japanese carmaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia
The company said the terms of the sale give Nissan the option to buy back its Russian business within the next six years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 13:11
Associated Press Reporter

Japanese carmaker Nissan has said it plans to sell its Russian operations to its local partner and withdraw from manufacturing there.

The company said its executive committee approved the sale to Russia’s Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute (NAMI).

The sale includes Nissan’s factory and R&D facilities in St Petersburg and its sales and marketing centre in Moscow, it said.

The company will operate under a new name.

While we cannot continue operating in the market, we have found the best possible solution to support our people

Nissan did not give a value for the sale but said it would log a 100 billion yen (£613 million) “impact” from its exit from Russia.

“While we cannot continue operating in the market, we have found the best possible solution to support our people,” Nissan president and chief executive Makoto Uchida said in a statement.

Nissan began making SUVs in St Petersburg in 2009.

It suspended manufacturing in Russia in March after the invasion of Ukraine.

The company said the terms of the sale give Nissan the option to buy back its Russian business within the next six years.

Nissan said its employees in Russia would receive “employment protection” for a year.

The sale is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed within weeks, the company said.

Toyota announced last month it plans to liquidate its business in Russia.

Other Japanese carmakers are reportedly also considering leaving the country, following the departure of most western carmakers.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia as sirens elsewhere in Ukraine keep up fear
Mayor helps mother and three young children escape before train hits vehicle Mayor helps mother and three young children escape before train hits vehicle
Russia Ukraine War Reaction Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine
NissanDigitalPlace: International
A protester holds a placard reading ‘Stop Bloodshed in Iran’ during a demonstration of thousands who showed their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody, in The Hague, Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

Iran’s crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 8, 2022

  • 2
  • 21
  • 26
  • 27
  • 34
  • 35
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s