Three US-based economists awarded Nobel Prize for work on banks

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 11:08
Associated Press reporters

This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to former chairman of the US Federal Reserve Ben S Bernanke, and two US-based economists, Douglas W Diamond and Philip H Dybvig, “for research on banks and financial crises”.

The prize was announced by the Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Monday.

The committee said their work had shown in their research “why avoiding bank collapses is vital”.

Nobel prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly £802,000) and will be handed out on December 10.

Unlike the other prizes, the economics award was not established in Alfred Nobel’s will of 1895 but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969.

Last year, half of the award went to David Card for his research on how the minimum wage, immigration and education affect the labour market. The other half was shared by Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for proposing how to study issues that do not easily fit traditional scientific methods.

More in this section

Thailand Childcare Center Shooting Relatives of Thai daycare massacre victims prepare for group cremation
Everton v Manchester United - Premier League - Goodison Park Almost 10% of Premier League and EFL players experienced bullying
Gudhjem with church at the Baltic Sea on Bornholm in Denmark Baltic Sea island of Bornholm hit by power outage after ‘underwater cable cut’
NobelDigitalPlace: International
<p>Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities on Monday (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)</p>

At least eight dead as Russia bombards Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 8, 2022

  • 2
  • 21
  • 26
  • 27
  • 34
  • 35
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.276 s