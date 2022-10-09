Landslide causes death and destruction in Venezuelan town

Landslide causes death and destruction in Venezuelan town
Streets are flooded after heavy rains caused a river to overflow in Las Tejerias (Matias Delacroix/AP)
Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 22:28
Andry Rincon, Associated Press

A landslide fuelled by flooding and days of torrential rain swept through a town in central Venezuela, leaving at least 22 people dead as it dragged mud, rocks and trees through neighbourhoods.

Residents of Las Tejerias in Santos Michelena, an agro-industrial town in Aragua state 54 miles south west of Caracas, had just seconds to reach safety as debris swept down a mountainside on to them.

The official death toll rose to 22 after the recovery of 20 bodies on Sunday, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told state-owned Venezolana de Television.

Jose Medina jumps out of his home which was flooded by the overflow of a ravine caused by intense rains in Las Tejerias, Venezuela (Matias Delacroix/AP)

“There was a large landslide in the central area of Las Tejerias” where five streams overflowed, she said from the scene of the disaster. “We have already found 22 dead people, there are more than 52 missing.”

“There are still people walled in,” Ms Rodriguez said. “We are trying to rescue them, to rescue them alive.”

She said shelters will be set up for people who lost their homes.

Carlos Perez Ampueda, the vice minister for risk management and civil protection, said rescuers were carrying out search operations with trained dogs and drones. Crews of workers and heavy machinery removed debris to clear roads and restore electricity and water services.

Aragua governor Karina Carpio said the flood waters “terribly affected” 21 sectors in Las Tejerias, capital of the Santos Michelena municipality, which has some 54,000 inhabitants.

During the past week, torrential rains have caused flooding in 11 of Venezuela’s 23 states.

President Nicolas Maduro said 20.000 officials, including rescuers and members of security forces, have been deployed to affected regions.

More in this section

Thailand Childcare Center Shooting CNN journalists cleared over Thailand day centre footage but handed visa fines
France Brazil Plane Crash Families seek truth as Airbus and Air France face crash trial
Tropical Weather Julia Hurricane Julia hits the central Caribbean coast of Nicaragua
LandslidePlace: International
<p>Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8 (AP Photo)</p>

Putin labels attack on bridge to Crimea a terrorist act, Russian media reports

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 8, 2022

  • 2
  • 21
  • 26
  • 27
  • 34
  • 35
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s