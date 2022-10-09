Hurricane Julia bears down on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast

Hurricane Julia bore down on Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast early on Sunday after lashing Colombia’s San Andres island in a close pass-by hours earlier.

Julia started on Saturday as a tropical storm, but gained power most of the day and became a Category One hurricane shortly before it veered slightly south of San Andres island in the early evening.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Julia’s maximum sustained winds had stabilised around 75 mph late on Saturday. It was centred about 80 miles east-north- east of Bluefields, Nicaragua, and was moving west at 16 mph, with landfall on the Nicaraguan coast expected before dawn.

Here are the 11 PM EDT 10/8 Key Messages for Hurricane #Julia:



Julia is expected to reach the coast of Nicaragua as a hurricane overnight & potentially emerge into the East Pacific as a tropical storm on Sunday.



Latest Advisory: https://t.co/W5ulCzJSkS pic.twitter.com/02UQtX4kNl — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2022

Colombian President Gustavo Petro had declared a “maximum alert” on San Andres as well as Providencia island to the north and asked hotels to prepare space to shelter the vulnerable population. Officials on San Andres imposed a curfew for residents at 6am on Saturday to limit people in the streets. Air operations to the islands were suspended.

There were no early reports on what effects the storm had in San Andres.

In Nicaragua, authorities issued an alert for all types of vessels to seek safe harbour as the hurricane followed a general path toward the area of Bluefields and Laguna de Perlas.

Guillermo Gonzalez, director of Nicaragua’s Disaster Response System, told official media that people at high risk had been evacuated from coastal areas by noon on Saturday. The army said it delivered humanitarian supplies to Bluefields and Laguna de Perlas for distribution to 118 temporary shelters.

Hurricane #Julia Advisory 11: Center of Julia Should Make Landfall in Nicaragua During The Next Several Hours. Life-Threatening Flash Floods and Mudslides Possible From Heavy Rains Over Central America and Southern Mexico Through Early Next Week. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2022

In Bluefields, however, life appeared little changed on Saturday night, and people expressed reluctance to leave their homes.

Forecasters said a greater threat than Julia’s winds were rains of five to 10 inches — up to 15 inches in isolated areas — that the storm was expected to dump across Central America.

“This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides through this weekend,” the US National Hurricane Centre said.

The storm’s remnants were forecast to sweep across Nicaragua and then skirt along the Pacific coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala, a region already saturated by weeks of heavy rains.

In Guatemala, officials said Julia could drench 10 departments in the east, centre and west of the country — an area that has been most affected by this rainy season and where the poorest people are concentrated.