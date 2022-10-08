Mourners pray at Thai temple filled with keepsakes from nursery shooting victims

Grief-stricken families have prayed at a Buddhist temple filled with children’s keepsakes, flowers and photos of the smiling toddlers who were killed as they napped on blankets at a nursery in north-eastern Thailand.

Coffins containing the 36 killed – 24 of them children and most of them pre-schoolers – were released on Friday and placed inside Wat Rat Samakee and two other temples in the town nestled among rice paddies in one of Thailand’s poorest regions.

Several mourners stayed at Wat Rat Samakee overnight in the tradition of keeping company for those who died young.

The victims’ coffins were released on Friday (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

She was among those staying the night at the temple. “It is a tradition that we keep company with our young ones. It is our belief that we should be with them so they are not lonely.”

The massacre left no one untouched in the small town, but community officials found helping others was helping assuage their own grief, at least momentarily.

“At first, all of us felt so terrible and couldn’t accept this. All the officials feel sad with the people here,” said Somneuk Thongthalai, a local district official.

“But we have to look after everyone, all these 30 victims. We are running around and taking care of the people, giving them moral support.”

A bereaved mother speaks to her child (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

A mourning ceremony will continue for three days before the royal-sponsored funerals, which will culminate in the cremation of the bodies according to Buddhist tradition.

No clear motive may ever be known for Thailand’s deadliest mass killing after the perpetrator left the nursery on Thursday and killed his wife and son at home before killing himself.

Late on Friday, King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida visited hospitals where seven people wounded in the attack are being treated. The monarch also met family members of the victims in what he said was a bid to boost morale.

“It is a tragedy that this evil thing has happened,” the king told reporters in a rare public appearance. “But right now, we have to think of what we can do to improve things to the best of our ability.”

Outside the Young Children’s Development Centre in Uthai Sawan, bouquets of white roses and carnations lined an outside wall, along with five tiny juice boxes, bags of corn chips and a stuffed animal.

Buddhist monks pray in front of the nursery (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

At Wat Rat Samakee, mourners and those trying to lend them support crowded the grounds.

“It was just too much. I can’t accept this,” said Oy Yodkhao, 51, sitting on a bamboo mat as relatives gave her water and mopped her brow.

Her four-year-old grandson Tawatchai Sriphu was killed, and she said she worried for the boy’s siblings. The family of rice farmers is close, with three generations living under one roof.

Police identified the attacker as Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police sergeant fired earlier this year because of a drug charge involving methamphetamine.

An employee at the day care told Thai media that Panya’s son had attended but had not been there for about a month.