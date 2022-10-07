Judge blocks ban on virtually all abortions in Ohio

Judge blocks ban on virtually all abortions in Ohio
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins speaks to Assistant attorney general Amanda Narog in his courtroom in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Jenkins heard arguments Friday on whether to extend a block on Ohio’s law banning virtually all abortions on a more permanent basis (Sam Greene /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP/PA)
Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 21:40
Julie Carr Smith, Associated Press

A judge has permanently blocked a ban on virtually all abortions in Ohio as a state constitutional challenge proceeds.

Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins took the action from the bench on Friday after a daylong hearing.

It is “simply wrong” to argue that a “right does not exist because it is not specifically listed in the (US) Constitution,” Judge Jenkins said.

The 2019 “heartbeat” abortion ban was briefly able to take effect after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, but it was later put on temporary hold. Judge Jenkins’ decision means abortions through to 20 weeks gestation may continue in Ohio for now.

Abortion providers who have sued will try to prove through their litigation that the law violates protections contained in Ohio’s Constitution.

A group of abortion clinics represented by the ACLU of Ohio had challenged the state law banning most abortions after foetal cardiac activity is detected on grounds it violates provisions of the state constitution guaranteeing individual liberty and equal protection.

It also says the law is unconstitutionally vague.

