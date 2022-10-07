Jailed Belarus activist, Russian and Ukrainian groups awarded Nobel Peace Prize for 2022

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 10 million Swedish crowns (almost €920,000), will be presented in Oslo on December 10
Belarus human rights activist Ales Bialiatski has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize (dpa picture alliance/Alamy/PA)

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 10:43
Steven Heaney and Associated Press reporter

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 has been awarded to jailed Belarus human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights group Memorial, and the Ukrainian organisation, Centre for Civil Liberties.

The winners were announced on Friday in Oslo by Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence in the neighbour countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine," Reiss-Andersen said.

Later in her speech, Ms Reiss-Anderson called on Belarus to release Byalyatski from prison.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 10 million Swedish crowns (almost €920,000), will be presented in Oslo on December 10 - the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

"The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation.

"They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens."

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday with the award in medicine honouring a scientist who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics on Tuesday for showing that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated.

The prize for chemistry was awarded on Wednesday to three scientists who developed ways of connecting molecules that can be used to design more targeted drugs.

French author Annie Ernaux won this year’s Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday.

The 2022 Nobel Prize for economics will be announced on Monday.

French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize for Literature

