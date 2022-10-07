Death toll from Russian missile attack on apartment blocks rises to 11

The death toll from a Russian missile attack on apartment blocks in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11 as the city was hit again by missiles and — for the first time — by explosive-packed drones.

With its army suffering a series of battlefield defeats in recent weeks, Russia has been deploying Iranian-made drones to attack Ukrainian targets.

The unmanned, disposable “kamikaze drones” are cheaper and less sophisticated than missiles but have proved effective at causing damage to targets on the ground.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones damaged two infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the first time they had been used there. He said missiles also struck the city again, injuring one person.

At least 11 people died in the attack (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

The Emergency Services of Ukraine said the toll of Russian S-300 missile strikes on the city a day earlier rose to 11 and a further 21 people were rescued from the rubble of destroyed apartments.

“This was not a random hit, but a series of missiles aimed at multi-storey buildings,” Mr Starukh wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zaporizhzhia is one of the four regions of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally claimed as Russian territory. The region is home to a sprawling nuclear power plant under Russian occupation while the city of the same name remains under Ukrainian control.

Russia is reported to have converted the S-300 from its original use as a long-range anti-aircraft weapon into a missile for ground attacks because of a shortage of other, more suitable weapons.

The Ukrainian military said most of the drones it shot down on Thursday and Friday were the Iranian-made Shahed-136. The weapons are unlikely to significantly affect the course of the war, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said.

(PA Graphics)

“They have used many drones against civilian targets in rear areas, likely hoping to generate non-linear effects through terror. Such efforts are not succeeding,” analysts at the think tank wrote.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s ability to capture and put back into service Russian tanks and other equipment continues to be an important factor in its forces’ push to repel the invasion.

Ukrainian forces have captured at least 440 tanks and about 650 armoured vehicles since the start of the war, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

“The failure of Russian crews to destroy intact equipment before withdrawing or surrendering highlights their poor state of training and low levels of battle discipline,” the MoD said.

“With Russian formations under severe strain in several sectors and increasingly demoralised troops, Russia will likely continue to lose heavy weaponry.”

The Ukrainian military also said on Friday that 500 former criminals have been mobilised to reinforce Russian ranks in the eastern Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces have been retaking territory.

The new units are commanded by officers drawn from law enforcement, the military said.