Judge delays Twitter trial to give Musk time to seal buyout

Judge delays Twitter trial to give Musk time to seal buyout
Traders gather around a post as Twitter shares resume trading on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday (Seth Wenig/AP/PA)
Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 00:10
Matt O'Brien, Associated Press

A judge has delayed a looming trial between Twitter and Elon Musk, giving the Tesla CEO more time to close his 44 billion dollar (£39 billion) deal to buy the company after months spent fighting to get out of it.

Mr Musk had asked to halt the upcoming Delaware court trial, where the Tesla billionaire was expected to fare poorly against Twitter’s lawsuit to force him to complete his April merger agreement.

Mr Musk revived the takeover offer on Monday but said he needed time to get the financing in order.

Chancellor Kathaleen St Jude McCormick, head of the Delaware Chancery Court, said on Thursday that Mr Musk and Twitter now have until October 28 to close the deal. A trial originally set for October 17 will happen in November if they do not, she said.

Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP

Twitter had asked Chancellor McCormick earlier on Thursday to proceed with the trial, saying the billionaire refuses to accept the “contractual obligations” of his April agreement to buy the social media company and take it private.

Twitter lawyers sent a letter on Thursday to the Delaware Chancery Court’s head judge, not long after Mr Musk’s legal team asked her to call off the trial while he works on a renewed bid to buy the company.

Twitter disputed Mr Musk’s claim that the San Francisco-based company is refusing to accept the new bid, which Mr Musk told the company about earlier this week after trying to terminate the deal over the summer.

It described Mr Musk’s move to delay the trial as “an invitation to further mischief and delay” after his arguments for terminating the agreement have not had merit.

But after the judge’s ruling, Twitter reiterated in a statement that it was ready to close the deal on the share price agreed upon in April: “We look forward to closing the transaction at 54.20 dollars by October 28th,” referring to the price Mr Musk originally offered for each Twitter share.

Brooklyn Law School professor Andrew Jennings said Twitter wants to be certain that the deal will get done and not allow “wiggle room for Musk to walk away again”.

Musk lawyers argued that Twitter was disagreeing with the trial delay “based on the theoretical possibility” of Mr Musk not coming up with the financing, which they called “baseless speculation”.

They said Mr Musk’s financial backers “have indicated that they are prepared to honour their commitments” and are working to close the deal by October 28.

Musk lawyer Alex Spiro said in a statement on Thursday that “Twitter offered Mr Musk billions off the transaction price” but Mr Musk “refused because Twitter attempted to put certain self-serving conditions on the deal”.

He did not elaborate on what those conditions were. Twitter has not described the talks beyond what its lawyers have said in court.

Twitter’s shares fell 1.91 dollars, or 3.7%, to close at 49.39 dollars on Thursday. It was the stock’s second day of declines following a surge of more than 22% on Tuesday after Mr Musk made his renewed offer to buy the company.

More in this section

Second man convicted in Michigan governor kidnap plot jailed for four years Second man convicted in Michigan governor kidnap plot jailed for four years
Capitol Riot Proud Boys Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiracy for Capitol attack
Sexual Misconduct Kevin Spacey Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit
TwitterDigitalPlace: International
In this image from video made available by NASA, a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The crew of four includes the first Russian to launch from the U.S., in 20 years and the first Native American woman to orbit the Earth (NASA via AP/PA)

SpaceX delivers Russian and Native American women to station

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

  • 3
  • 8
  • 20
  • 24
  • 28
  • 29
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s