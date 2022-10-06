Police called to reports of three people stabbed in central London

Police called to reports of three people stabbed in central London

Police are attending an incident in Bishopsgate (Charlotte Ball/PA)

Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 11:33
Rebecca Speare-Cole, PA

Three people have been stabbed in an incident in central London, police said.

City of London Police officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics attended the scene in Bishopsgate, near Liverpool Street Station, on Thursday morning.

A spokeswoman for the force said the attack was not being treated as terror-related.

A City of London Police statement said: “We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am.

“Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated.

“This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related.”

Footage on social media showed several emergency service vehicles on the road by the 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper.

Officers have set up a cordon in the area.

