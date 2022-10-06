At least 15 dead after two migrant boats sink off Greek island

At least 15 dead after two migrant boats sink off Greek island
At least 15 people have died after two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters, and rescuers are looking for dozens still missing (Ippolytos Prekas/kythera.new/AP)
Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 07:32
Thanassis Stavrakis, Associated Press

At least 15 people have died after two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters, and rescuers are looking for dozens of people who are still missing, authorities said early on Thursday.

The coast guard said 15 bodies had been recovered near the eastern island of Lesbos after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank.

Five people were rescued and three had been located on a rocky outcrop near the site of the sinking.

Authorities and local residents take part in a large-scale rescue operation on the island of Kythira (Ippolytos Prekas/kythera.news/AP)

A second rescue effort was launched several hundred miles to the west, near the island of Kythira, where a boat carrying about 100 migrants sank late on Wednesday.

Officials said 30 people had been rescued after that vessel hit rocks off the village port of Diakofti on the east of the island. Winds in the area were up to 45mph (70kph).

Local resident Martha Stathaki told The Associated Press: “We could see the boat smashing against the rocks and people climbing up those rocks to try and save themselves. It was an unbelievable sight.

“All the residents here went down to the harbour to try and help.”

Fire service rescuers lowered ropes to help migrants climb up cliffs on the seafront.

Migrants wait at the bottom of a cliff as waves hit them during a large-scale rescue operation on the island of Kythira (Ippolytos Prekas/kythera.news/AP)

Local officials said a school in the area would be opened to provide shelter for the rescued.

Navy divers were also expected to arrive Thursday.

Most migrants reaching Greece travel from neighbouring Turkey, but smugglers have changed routes in recent months in an effort to avoid heavily patrolled waters around Greek islands near the Turkish coastline.

Kythira is some 250 miles (400km) west of Turkey and on a route often used by smugglers to bypass Greece and head directly to Italy.

More in this section

Israel Netanyahu Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay
Australia Weather Sydney beats 1950 rainfall record with three wet months to spare
California Family Kidnapped Bodies of kidnapped California family including baby found in orchard
migrantsPlace: International
China’s sprawling Xinjiang region is the latest to be hit with sweeping Covid-19 travel restrictions, as the country further ratchets up control measures ahead of a key Communist Party congress later this month (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

China’s vast Xinjiang region hit with Covid travel restrictions

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

  • 3
  • 8
  • 20
  • 24
  • 28
  • 29
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.264 s