Man arrested after woman dies in dog attack in Liverpool

A man has been arrested and five American bulldogs have been destroyed after a woman died following a dog attack in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 08:49
Eleanor Barlow, PA

A man has been arrested and five American bulldogs have been destroyed after a woman died following a dog attack, police have said.

The 63-year-old woman died at the scene of the attack at a home in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on Monday afternoon.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control and was in custody.

The spokesman added: “Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, were handed over and have since been humanely destroyed.”

Police were called to the house on St Brigid’s Crescent by the North West Ambulance Service at 4.25pm.

The woman has not yet been formally identified but her next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death, the force said.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000731247.

