North Korea fires ‘at least one’ ballistic missile over Japan

North Korea fires ‘at least one’ ballistic missile over Japan
North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbours said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional US allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy (Kyodo News/AP)
Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 00:58
Associated Press reporters

North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional US allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean.

It said authorities have issued an alert to residents in north-eastern regions to evacuate nearby buildings in what was reportedly the first such alert in five years.

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missile launch with file footage at the Seoul Railway Station (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Trains were temporarily suspended in Japan’s Hokkaido and Aomori regions before their operations were resumed later after a government notice that the North Korean missile appeared to have landed into the Pacific.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it also detected the launch of a ballistic missile that was fired toward the North’s eastern waters. It gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.

The launch is the fifth round of weapons test by North Korean in the past 10 days in what was seen as an apparent response to military drills between South Korea and the United States. North Korea views such drills as an invasion rehearsal.

The missiles fired during the past four rounds of launches were short-range and fell in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Those missiles are capable of hitting targets in South Korea.

More in this section

South Korea Koreas Tensions North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile’ toward South Korea’s eastern waters
Russia Ukraine War Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb
Burkina Faso Crisis West African mediators head to Burkina Faso following coup
missilePlace: International
Former US president Donald Trump is suing CNN for 475 million dollars (£419 million) in damages for allegedly defaming him to impede any future political campaign (Chris Seward/AP)

Donald Trump files £419-million lawsuit against CNN for alleged defamation

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 1, 2022

  • 12
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 36
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s