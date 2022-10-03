Runner, 36, dies after collapsing at London Marathon

The man, from South East England, collapsed between mile 23 and 24 (Yui Mok/PA)

Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 16:53
Luke O'Reilly, PA

A 36-year-old man has died after running in the London Marathon.

The man, from South East England, collapsed between miles 23 and 24, London Marathon Events said in a statement.

He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes.

However, he later died in a London hospital.

In a statement, London Marathon Events expressed their “sincere condolences” to the man’s friends and family.

“Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to his family and friends,” they said.

They added that the man’s family have requested privacy at this time.

The cause of death has yet to be established.

