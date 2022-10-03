Nobel panel to announce winner of medicine prize

Nobel panel to announce winner of medicine prize
A Nobel medal (AP)
Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 08:25
AP Reporters

The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine are due to be announced at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

Among the researchers who may be honoured this year are those who were instrumental in the development of the mRNA technology that went into Covid-19 vaccines, which saved millions of lives across the world.

Last year’s recipients were David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

The medicine prize kicks off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues on Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday.

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, with the economics award following on October 10.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (around £805,000) and will be handed out on December 10.

The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

More in this section

Bosnia Election Reformists gain in Bosnia elections, but change appears unlikely
Indonesia Soccer Deaths Relatives mourn 125 people who died in Indonesian football crush
Conservative Party Conference 2022 Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng U-turn on scrapping 45% tax rate
NobelPlace: International
A flame is seen on top of a chimney at the BASF chemical plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany (AP)

Europe faces ‘unprecedented risk’ of gas shortage, energy agency says

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 1, 2022

  • 12
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 36
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.237 s