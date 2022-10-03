Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens due back in court over flashing charges

The 49-year-old is accused of two counts of indecent exposure pre-dating Ms Everard’s kidnap, rape and murder.
Sarah Everard was raped and killed as she walked home in south London on March 3 last year (Family handout/CPS/PA)
Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 02:45
Emily Pennink, PA Old Bailey Correspondent

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens will return to the Old Bailey to enter pleas after being charged with flashing.

In June 2015, he allegedly drove pantless through Dover in Kent.

And in November 2020, he is accused of exposing himself to a female cyclist.

Sarah Everard was snatched as she walked home (Family handout/CPS/PA)

He is due to appear in court before Mrs Justice May on Monday.

In a separate case, the former armed officer with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has pleaded not guilty to four counts of indecent exposure.

Those charges relate to other alleged incidents in Swanley, Kent, last year – on January 30 and February 6, and on February 14 and February 27.

Last March, while a serving Metropolitan Police officer, Couzens snatched 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard as she walked home in south London.

Couzens, from Deal in Kent, is currently serving a whole-life sentence at HMP Frankland in Durham for her killing.

'Warped and brutal' - Couzens sentenced to whole life term for murder of Sarah Everard 

