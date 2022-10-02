Centre-right GERB party forecast to win Bulgarian elections

The centre-right party of Bulgarian former premier Boyko Borissov, which is blamed for presiding over years of corruption, is likely to be the winner of parliamentary elections, according to an exit poll.

The survey by Gallup International showed the GERB party earning 24.6% support, apparently edging out the reformist We Continue the Change pro-western party of former prime minister Kiril Petkov, which is expected to poll 18.9%.