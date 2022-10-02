Centre-right GERB party forecast to win Bulgarian elections

Boyko Borissov (Valentina Petrova/AP)
Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 18:29
Veselin Toshkov, Associated Press

The centre-right party of Bulgarian former premier Boyko Borissov, which is blamed for presiding over years of corruption, is likely to be the winner of parliamentary elections, according to an exit poll.

The survey by Gallup International showed the GERB party earning 24.6% support, apparently edging out the reformist We Continue the Change pro-western party of former prime minister Kiril Petkov, which is expected to poll 18.9%.

It could take days before the final official results are announced. If they confirm the exit poll, Mr Borisov will be handed a mandate to form his fourth cabinet.

It will be an uphill task for him to produce a stable governing coalition, since most political groups have rejected any co-operation with his party.

The early election came after a fragile coalition led Mr Petkov lost a no-confidence vote in June.

He claimed afterwards that Moscow had used “hybrid war” tactics to bring his government down after it refused to pay gas bills in roubles and ordered an expulsion of Russian diplomats from Bulgaria.

