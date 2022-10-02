Pope appeals to Putin to end ‘spiral of violence’ in Ukraine

Pope Francis has implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine, and denounced what he called the “absurd” risk of nuclear war.
The pontiff made his strongest appeal yet on the seven-month war as he addressed the public in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.
He also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “be open” to serious peace proposals.
And he exhorted the international community to “use all diplomatic instruments” to end this “huge tragedy” and “horror” of war.